4DMT Announces Presentations at Upcoming Retina Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced presentations at the Retina Society 57th Annual Scientific Meeting being held in Lisbon, Portugal on September 15, 2024 and at the 24th EURETINA Congress being held in Barcelona, Spain on September 19, 2024.



The Retina Society 57th Annual Scientific Meeting Presentation Details

Title: Encore Presentation: Interim Results from the PRISM Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Intravitreal 4D-150 in Adults with Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration Date/Time: Sunday, September 15, 2024 (8:34-8:39 a.m. CEST) Presenter: David Eichenbaum, M.D., FASRS, Director of Research, Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida, St. Petersburg, FL

24th EURETINA Congress Presentation Details

Title: Update on Gene Therapy for neovascular AMD Session: Euretina Session 1 – Neovascular AMD Date/Time: Thursday, September 19, 2024 (11:09-11:17 a.m. CEST) Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., MA, FASRS, Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, NV

The data presented by Dr. Khanani will also be presented during the Company’s 4D-150 Wet AMD Development Day on September 18, 2024 at 4:15pm ET.

Title: Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating 4D-150 in High-Need Patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Interim 24-Week Results Session: Audio Narrated Free Paper Presenter: Allen Hu, M.D., Cumberland Valley Retina Consultants, Hagerstown, MD

The presentations will also be available on the 4DMT website: https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine helps us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing six clinical-stage and one preclinical product candidate, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

