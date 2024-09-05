FlexShopper to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY), a prominent national online lease-to-own retailer and payment solutions provider, today announced that Russ Heiser, CEO, and John Davis, COO are participating at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference in New York City at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on September 9 - September 11, 2024.

Management will provide an overview of its second quarter of 2024 financial results, highlighted by a 30% year-over-year increase in total revenue, a 102% increase in total lease funding approvals, and a 16x increase in adjusted EBITDA. In addition, management will review FlexShopper’s multi-year growth strategies aimed at growing its TAM, increasing customer traffic and conversion, enhancing retail opportunities, expanding margins, and continuing to grow its online and in-store merchant count.

H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9 - 11, 2024

On Demand Presentation: Presentation available starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 9, 2024

Conference Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

One-on-One Meetings: Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on September 10. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with FlexShopper.

For more information or to register for the Global Investment Conference, please visit: HCW Events

FlexShopper’s presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab on its website.

About FlexShopper, Inc.: FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) is a leading national financial technology company that offers innovative payment options to consumers. FlexShopper provides a variety of flexible funding options for underserved consumers through its direct-to-consumer online marketplace at Flexshopper.com and in partnership with merchants both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. FlexShopper’s solutions are crafted to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments through lease-to-own and lending products.

Company Contact:

FlexShopper, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@flexshopper.com

Investor and Media Contact

Andrew Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

Tel (216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

