Kaltura to Debut New GenAI Features for Streaming Services at IBC2024

Leveraging a broad range of AI models, Kaltura’s new capabilities showcase the future of streaming for media companies, telcos and their subscribers

New York, NY, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it will be showcasing new Generative AI capabilities for streaming services at IBC2024 , allowing attendees to experience the future of intelligent streaming television.

GenAI enables the production of high-quality content at lower costs while enriching the user experience. Kaltura is extending these capabilities to its Cloud TV platform. Leveraging a broad range of AI models, the features Kaltura will be demonstrating at the conference represent the future of streaming for pay-tv operators, media companies, creators and ultimately their consumers.

Kaltura’s advanced AI models can reshape content strategies using metadata enrichment, AI user-controlled chat, real-time translation and dubbing in multiple languages, highlighting and chaptering for VOD and live content, and AI-powered content curation.

One of the key features is the Kaltura TV Genie, an AI-powered user-controlled conversation experience that leverages enriched metadata such as mood, sub-genres and contextual tags to offer viewers personalized recommendations based on their current mood and real-time feedback. Alongside the TV Genie, Kaltura’s AI Curator Assistant automatically curates and recommends content in real-time for editors based on their catalog and current trends to simplify their work and boost creativity. They can also engage in a conversation with the AI-Curator to create rails. The AI-Curator leverages Kaltura metadata enrichment and therefore offers advanced capabilities. For example, content curators can simply request a rail of romantic films with a happy ending.

The translation and dubbing tool ensures real-time accessibility to different audiences and regions. Content highlighting and chaptering enrich the catalog and enhance the user experience by allowing them to easily skip to a select moment in the content they’re watching.

These full set of AI capabilities ensure a seamless flow from content curation to viewer experience, addressing TV and streaming needs with advanced AI models for a personalized and engaging journey.

“This is a pivotal moment for our customers to enhance their services with applications built with the newest AI models,” said Shuki Eytan, GM Media and Telecom, Kaltura. “The industry must continue to create, innovate, and integrate GenAI in ways that will benefit media companies, telcos, content curators, and subscribers to both increase ARPU and offer a better and seamless user experience. At Kaltura, we are excited to be at the forefront of bringing these capabilities to our market-leading platform as we are committed to advancing the media and telco industry and we believe investing in technological advancement is the best way to invest in our partners.”

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

