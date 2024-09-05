ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference and will conduct one-on-one meetings from September 9 – 10, 2024.



Mr. Warma will deliver an overview of the Company’s pioneering antibody therapeutics that selectively target toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple system atrophy (MSA) and will be available for virtual meetings with investors through the H.C. Wainwright conference platform.

The company’s presentation will be available to view on demand beginning Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time by visiting the Events page of the Company’s website at www.promisneurosciences.com. The replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario.

