Benekiva Expands Tony Diodato’s Role to President

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benekiva, a leading insurtech company revolutionizing claims and servicing operations within the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of Tony Diodato’s role to President. Brent Williams, Founder of Benekiva, will continue in his role as CEO. This strategic leadership evolution underscores Benekiva’s continued commitment to scaling its operations and deepening its impact across the industry.

Since joining Benekiva as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Tony Diodato has been instrumental in fortifying the company’s already strong foundation. Benekiva has long been committed to creating robust infrastructure and efficient processes for our clients in the insurance industry, and we've mirrored these efforts internally. By implementing the same strategic rigor and operational excellence that we deliver to our clients, Benekiva has strengthened its own business foundations. This solid groundwork has not only supported our impressive growth to date but has also positioned us for the next phase of expansion. With these core elements in place, Benekiva is primed to scale efficiently, ensuring that we continue to lead the market and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.

"Tony has shown exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of what it takes to scale a business in this industry," said Brent Williams, Founder and CEO of Benekiva. "His ability to drive growth while reinforcing our foundational strengths is precisely what Benekiva needs as we enter this next stage. I am confident that under Tony’s expanded leadership, we will continue to exceed expectations and deliver 'wow' experiences to our clients. Surrounding myself with individuals who excel in their field has always been a key principle for me, and Tony’s track record speaks volumes to that approach."

This leadership change is a reflection of Benekiva’s strategic vision for the future. With a firm foundation in place and a clear path forward, the company is ready to scale new heights, bringing innovation and excellence to the forefront of the insurtech industry.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role and lead Benekiva as we continue to achieve significant growth and set new benchmarks in the insurance industry," said Tony Diodato, the newly appointed President of Benekiva. "With the strong foundation we've built, and the expertise of our dedicated team, I am confident that Benekiva will continue to pioneer innovative solutions and deliver exceptional service. We are poised for continued success and ready to capitalize on the opportunities ahead."



About Benekiva:

Benekiva has established itself as a leader in the insurtech space, with a mission to streamline and modernize the claims process for insurance companies. With a "Beneficiary first" mindset, Benekiva’s platform integrates diverse elements of claims operations to deliver a seamless, efficient, and exceptional experience for both carriers and beneficiaries. Through its innovative solutions, Benekiva has consistently helped insurance carriers transform their claims operations, resulting in significant improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction.

