Rapport Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Epilepsy Medical Conferences

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced presentations at two upcoming medical conferences: the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) 15th Annual European Epilepsy Congress (EEC) in Rome, Italy, September 7-11, 2024, and the 2024 Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline Conference in Atlanta, Ga., September 25-26, 2024.



At EEC, Rapport will present on the novel design of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the company’s lead product candidate RAP-219, which is being studied in patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. At the Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline Conference, Rapport will present on the underlying mechanism of action for RAP-219 as well as the novel design of the Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of focal epilepsy.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Event: 15th European Epilepsy Congress

Title: Novel Design of a Focal Epilepsy Proof-of-Concept Study of RAP-219, a Negative Allosteric Modulator of the γ8 Transmembrane AMPA Receptor Associated Protein (TARPγ8)

Poster Number: P294

Date: Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CEST

Presenter: William Motley, M.D., Senior Director of Clinical Development and Program Lead, Rapport Therapeutics

Event: 2024 Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline Conference

Title: RAP-219 a novel, potent, and selective negative modulator of AMPAR TARPγ8

Date: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Arnold Gammaitoni, Pharm.D., SVP, Medical Affairs, Rapport Therapeutics

Following each conference, Rapport’s presentations will be available within the Publications section of the company’s website.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformational precision neuromedicines for patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead clinical program, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently advancing RAP-219 in clinical trials in focal epilepsy, peripheral neuropathic pain, and bipolar disorder. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, targeting CNS disorders including chronic pain and hearing disorders.

