Katapult to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, announced that Orlando Zayas, CEO, and Nancy Walsh, CFO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held September 9 to 11, 2024. Orlando Zayas will deliver a presentation that will discuss an overview of the Katapult business. The presentation will be available virtually, on-demand beginning at 7:00 AM ET on September 9, 2024.



The on-demand audio webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://ir.katapultholdings.com/).

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation through the conference website, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About Katapult

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omni-channel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative, mobile app featuring Katapult Pay®, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

Contact

Jennifer Kull

VP of Investor Relations

ir@katapult.com

Legal Disclaimer:

