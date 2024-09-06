Global Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The direct-fired thermal oxidizer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.27 billion in 2023 to $1.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations, industrial expansion, public awareness, economic growth, and growing awareness among industries.

The direct-fired thermal oxidizer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing environmental regulations, a rise in industrial activities, global environmental initiatives, and rising investments in green technologies. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in oxidizer technology, innovations improving efficiency, technological advancements, the integration of IoT, and automated control systems.

The increasing industrial air pollution is expected to propel the growth of the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market going forward. Industrial air pollution refers to the contamination of the atmosphere by harmful emissions generated from industrial processes. Industrial air pollution arises from emissions during manufacturing processes, including combustion of fossil fuels, chemical reactions, and the release of particulates and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), leading to smog, health problems, and environmental damage. Direct-fired thermal oxidizers are used in industrial settings to reduce air pollution by efficiently combusting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) emitted from industrial processes, thereby mitigating their impact on air quality.

Key players in the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market include Dürr Systems Inc., Fives Group, Zeeco Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., Aereon Inc., Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., Haat Incinerators Pvt. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market are focusing on the upgrade and replacement of aging systems, such as low NOx (nitrogen oxide) thermal oxidizers. A low NOx (nitrogen oxide) thermal oxidizer refers to a type of thermal oxidizer specifically designed to minimize the formation and emission of nitrogen oxides during the combustion process.

1) By Type: 180kW, 400kW, 600kW, Other Types

2) By Pollutant Type: Odors, Particulate Matter, Acids, Chlorinated And Fluorinated Compounds, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), Other Pollutant Types

3) By End-use Industry: Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Automotive, Waste Management

North America was the largest region in the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the direct-fired thermal oxidizer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

A direct-fired thermal oxidizer is a type of pollution control equipment used to treat industrial air emissions containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other pollutants. It works by combusting the pollutants directly with a burner system, converting them into less harmful substances like carbon dioxide and water vapor before releasing them into the atmosphere.

