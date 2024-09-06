Global Digital Farming Software Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Digital Farming Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Farming Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital farming software market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.03 billion in 2023 to $7.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for food security, increasing need for food security and sustainable agriculture, demand for more food production, problems presented by climate change, and need for sustainable agriculture.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Digital Farming Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital farming software market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government support and initiatives, cost savings and enhanced profitability, growth of agritech businesses, rising concerns over agriculture sustainability, and increasing demand for global food security owing to population growth and urbanization.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Farming Software Market

The growing need for sustainable agriculture is expected to propel the growth of the digital farming software market going forward. Sustainable agriculture encompasses practices that aim to meet present food needs without compromising future generations' ability to meet theirs. It includes organic farming, which avoids synthetic inputs to promote environmental health and biodiversity. The demand for sustainable agriculture is rising due to growing awareness of environmental impact, consumer preferences for healthier and ethically produced food, and the need to mitigate climate change and conserve natural resources. Digital farming software aids sustainable agriculture by optimizing resource use, monitoring crops, and soil health in real-time, enabling precision farming techniques like targeted irrigation and fertilizer application, and providing data-driven insights for informed decision-making.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Digital Farming Software Market Growth?

Key players in the digital farming software market include Bayer AG, Deere & Company, Yara International ASA, Granular Inc., AGCO Corporation, CropX Inc., Trimble Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Digital Farming Software Market Size?

Major companies operating in the digital farming software market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agri-intelligence, to enhance precision farming practices and optimize agricultural productivity. AI-powered agri-intelligence utilizes AI technologies in agriculture to analyze data and offer insights that improve farming practices and productivity.

How Is The Global Digital Farming Software Market Segmented?

1) By Components: Software, Services

2) By Technology: Remote Sensing, Guidance Technology, Variable Rate Technology, Machine Learning, Wireless Connectivity, Other Technologies

3) By Applications: Drone Analytics, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Greenhouse Management, Supply Chain Management, Financial Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Digital Farming Software Market

North America was the largest region in the digital farming software market in 2023. The regions covered in the digital farming software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Farming Software Market Definition

Digital farming software refers to technological tools and applications integrating data analytics, sensors, and farm management software to optimize agricultural practices and enhance farm efficiency. This software enables farmers to make data-driven decisions, monitor crop and soil conditions, manage resources efficiently, and maximize yields while minimizing input costs and environmental impact.

Digital Farming Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global digital farming software market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Digital Farming Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital farming software market size, digital farming software market drivers and trends, digital farming software market major players, digital farming software competitors' revenues, digital farming software market positioning, and digital farming software market growth across geographies. The digital farming software market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

