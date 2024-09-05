Segway Introduces ZT3 Pro All-Terrain Electric Scooter

The first in an all-new series of urban and off-road eKickScooters gets upgraded top-speed for US market with fall delivery.

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, the global leader in the micromobility transportation solutions and robotic service industries, today launches a brand-new ZT series of electric scooters with the ZT3 Pro. The Segway ZT3 Pro combines cutting-edge smart technology with outstanding all-terrain performance and signature Segway style. Engineered for both urban adventures and off-road excursions, the ZT3 will conquer whatever stands between riders and their destination with ease and confidence while having fun along the way.

A US exclusive version will be available for pre-order September 26, 2024 and boast a higher top speed compared to its global counterpart.

“We’re so excited to finally share the ZT3 Pro with the world,” said Tom Hebert, VP of Sales at Segway. “Extreme R&D and testing has gone into this and it shows. It’s a completely new scooter designed from the ground up to maximize fun, versatility and capability. It’s packed with tech and innovation and it’s an absolute blast to ride. It’s the perfect introduction to our new ZT series.”

Off-Road Ready

The ZT3 Pro features a brand-new design concept built around a robust full-suspension frame. A telescopic front fork and rear swingarm coil-suspension smooth out rough terrain. Its capability is further bolstered by 6 inches of ground clearance and 11-inch all-terrain tubeless tires. Powered by a 1,600-watt, high-torque, brushless motor, the US edition of the ZT3 Pro is capable of speeds up to 24.9 miles per hour and a climbing slope of 25 percent. Thanks to Segway’s RideyLong™ technology which extends range by up to 20 percent via an advanced controller algorithm, it achieves up to an impressive 43.9 miles on a single charge in Eco Mode and 18.6 miles in Sport Mode.

Stability & Control

Safety and stability were paramount in designing the ZT3 Pro. Segway’s new patented Segride™ technology is an innovative approach to scooter geometry and ergonomics that optimizes handling and ride dynamics, ensuring a comfortable and safe ride even at higher speeds. The Segride™ stability enhancement system, working together with the Traction Control System (TCS), offers enhanced control and grip, reducing handlebar shake and wheel slip to ensure a secure ride even on slippery surfaces. Power is reined in by front and rear disc brakes for reliable stopping in any weather.

Exclusive Smart Tech

The ZT3 Pro is as refined as it is rugged, combining all-terrain performance with sophisticated smart features like a wireless Bluetooth® AirLock System for autonomous proximity locking and unlocking when paired with the Segway-Ninebot app. BMS 2.0—an upgraded battery management system—offers 10 layers of charging protection, and the Flash Charge technology allows for 6.2 miles of range in just 30 minutes and a full charge in only four hours. Last but not least, integration with Apple’s Find My service makes for easy tracking, enabling riders to locate their Segway eKickScooter effortlessly.

See & Be Seen

A new 3-inch hexagonal LCD display provides real-time status updates including speed, charge, mode and more, while remaining clearly visible even in direct sunlight. And the ZT3 Pro’s full lighting system illuminates the rider’s way when the sun sets with a 4-watt headlight, front and rear turn indicators, brake light and last but not least, a signature “X” symbol daytime running light leading the way.

Built to Last

The ZT3 Pro has undergone extensive quality tests, including more than 3,100 miles of human piloted road tests, over 180 quality checks and a 1,540-pound static pressure limitation test, ensuring the integrity of its high-strength, carbon-steel, weather-resistant frame. Its exterior body cladding is crafted from advanced eco-friendly ASA thermoplastics for durability and weather resistance as well as easy replacement. The ZT3 Pro has an IPX5 waterproof body, IPX7 battery and is compatible with various accessories (to be sold separately) to meet the diverse needs of riders.

FEATURES & SPECS

• Front and rear suspension

• 6” ground clearance

• 11” tubeless AT tires

• Dual disc brakes

• 1,600W motor

• RideyLong™ range optimization

• Range: 43.9 mi (Eco) / 18.6 mi (Sport)

• Max Speed: 24.9 mph

• Max Slope Angle: 25%

• 3” LCD Display

• Segride™ Stability Enhancement System

• TCS (traction control system)

• BMS 2.0 (battery management system)

• Flash Charge (4-hr charge time)

• AirLock (app required)

• Apple Find My compatible

• IPX5 Body / IPX7 Battery

• Weight: 65.5 lbs

• Payload: 265 lbs

The Segway ZT3 Pro eKickScooter will be available for pre-order on September 26 with expected late October delivery. For more information and to sign up for the pre-order waitlist, visit store.segway.com.

[WATCH] ZT3 Pro In Action

ABOUT SEGWAY-NINEBOT

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation, powersports and robotics. Established in Bedford, NH, US, in 1999, Segway is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

