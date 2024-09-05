alt.ai approved for listing on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ ), the Japan-based developer and distributor of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.️) and AI clone technology (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce that the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) today approved the initial listing of our shares on its Growth Market.Starting Friday, October 11, 2024, alt’s common shares will be available for trading on the TSE. We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported us since our establishment.We aim to develop personal AI that accelerates the realization of an autonomous society by making memories eternal, reproducing will, and maximizing and eternalizing individual value. Since our founding, we’ve been consistently researching and developing P.A.I., with two missions: “from Laboro (labor) to Opera (artistic activity)” and "making our existence eternal." Going forward, we continue to strive for a world in which everyone has their own AI, freed from labor and able to immerse themselves in artistic activities. We look forward to your continued support in our endeavors.For details regarding new listing approvals, please refer to the new listing company information page on the Japan Exchange Group's website.■Japan Exchange Group's "New Listing Company Information" page:■About alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ Founded in November 2014, alt is the company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).＜inquiries regarding this matter, please feel free to contact to:＞

alt.ai | Our Vision Personal A.I World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.