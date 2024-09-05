GASCONY EVENTS OPENS UP FRANCE’S LAST BEST PLACE

Time to Think...Floating over one of the many Châteaux Gascons

Experience Luxury and Tradition with Gascony Events' Unmatched Corporate Experiences

Gascony is a great destination for businesses looking for vintage charm and timeless authenticity. We offer stealth luxury in spectacular chateaux with understated environments to inspire our clients.” — Lisa Williamson, Co-Founder, Gascony Events

PLAISANCE, FRANCE, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled between the vineyards of Bordeaux, the snow-capped mountains of the Pyrenees, and Toulouse (La Ville Rose), sits beautiful Gascony. Famed for its delicious food, breathtaking rolling landscape and beautiful chateaux, it represents the best of France. Thanks to the launch of Gascony Events, this region of south west France is now open for inbound meetings and incentive travel, corporate gatherings, family gatherings, product launches and much more.

Gascony is the often-used historical term for this region of France. It is famed for its cuisine, particularly foie gras, its award-winning wines and Armagnac. The region is becoming more and more attractive to incomers as it holds onto its strong traditions and in doing so retains its old world charm. In an increasingly digitized society, it provides an environment where visitors can reset, rethink and recharge their batteries. Gascony Events offers top of the range business facilities in beautiful chateaux, mixed with a program of interesting and original pursuits during their stay. Its tailored packages aim to reflect the needs and wishes of their clients. Clients can build all sorts of activities into their programme including hot air ballooning, archery, butchery courses, bread making, wine and armagnac tasting, cookery courses, including visits to traditional healers.

Gascony Events has been launched by an Anglo American duo, who reside in the region, who between them have over 60 years experience working with some of the world’s biggest brands and multinationals in the public relations and event management sphere.

Lisa Williamson, Co-Founder and Business Director who has worked extensively across Asia, UK and the US said: “ Gascony is a great destination for businesses or individuals looking for vintage charm and timeless authenticity. The region offers stealth luxury in spectacular chateaux with understated peaceful environments, which will inspire and envelop our clients.”

Lisa is joined by Jennifer Dewar Co-Founder and Creative Director, who has lived in the Gascony region for over 13 years, and who has a strong network of contacts, which enables her to find the best the region has to offer, matched to clients’ wishes and demands. “Our mission is to create professional events, in an exceptional landscape, with original activities, based on the region’s unique offering.”

Nearest airports include Toulouse, Bordeaux, Tarbes/Lourdes.

