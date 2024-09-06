Ethernet Storage Fabric Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.49 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.8%

Ethernet Storage Fabric Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Ethernet Storage Fabric Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ethernet storage fabric market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.84 billion in 2023 to $2.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for high-speed data transfer, growth in remote workforce, rise in data center consolidation initiatives, increasing focus on data security, and rise in cloud services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ethernet storage fabric market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing data volumes, rising demand for AI, growing emphasis on data security, increasing green initiatives, and rising need for enterprise mobility. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, implementation of AI, hybrid cloud storage solutions, virtualization technology, and adoption of cloud-based services.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=17145&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

The increasing adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the ethernet storage fabric market. Cloud computing is a technology model that enables on-demand access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources, such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics, over the internet. The increasing adoption of cloud computing is due to its transformative impact on business operations, enabling organizations to innovate faster, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and better respond to changing market dynamics and customer needs. Ethernet storage fabric enhances cloud adoption by providing efficient, scalable, high-performance storage networking solutions that support modern cloud applications, services, and infrastructure.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethernet-storage-fabric-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Share?

Key players in the ethernet storage fabric market include Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the ethernet storage fabric market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as optimized ethernet switches, to provide a high-capacity fabric for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) workloads. An optimized ethernet switch is designed or configured to maximize performance, efficiency, and flexibility in data transmission within local area networks (LANs) or data center environments.

How Is The Global Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Segmented?

1) By Device: Switches, Controllers, Adapters

2) By Switching Port: 10 GbE to 25 GbE, 40 GbE to 50 GbE, 100 GbE And Above

3) By Storage Type: Block Storage, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, File Storage, Object Storage

4) By Application: Telecommunications, Aerospace, Manufacturing And Processing, Oil And Gas, Government, Power And Utilities, Mining, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

North America was the largest region in the ethernet storage fabric market in 2023. The regions covered in the ethernet storage fabric market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Definition

An ethernet storage fabric (ESF) is a high-performance, scalable network infrastructure that connects storage systems using ethernet technology. It leverages the ethernet protocol to provide a unified, efficient, and cost-effective way to interconnect storage devices, servers, and networks, enabling data storage and transfer at high speeds.

Ethernet Storage Fabric Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ethernet storage fabric market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ethernet Storage Fabric Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ethernet storage fabric market size, ethernet storage fabric market drivers and trends, ethernet storage fabric market major players, ethernet storage fabric competitors' revenues, ethernet storage fabric market positioning, and ethernet storage fabric market growth across geographies. The ethernet storage fabric market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

