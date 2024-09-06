Fracture Fixation Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Fracture Fixation Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fracture fixation products market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.77 billion in 2023 to $10.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to escalating awareness about fracture fixation products, the increase in the demand for medical devices, the low cost of labor, the rise in disposable income and high popularity of minimally invasive surgeries.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Fracture Fixation Products Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The fracture fixation products market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for internal fixation devices, increasing use of computer-aided external fixators, surging demand for rib fracture repair systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and synergistic effects of growth factors such as VEGF and BMP-4.

Growth Driver Of The Fracture Fixation Products Market

The rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis will propel the growth of the fracture fixation products market going forward. Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by weakened bones that are more susceptible to fractures, while osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease causing cartilage breakdown, pain, and reduced joint mobility. The incidence of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis is on the rise due to longer lifespans, rising rates of obesity, and increased incidents of trauma such as sports injuries. Fracture fixation products are required for osteoporosis to stabilize weakened bones prone to fractures and for osteoarthritis to support and repair joints damaged by cartilage degradation.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Fracture Fixation Products Market Growth?

Key players in the fracture fixation products market include Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Olympus Corporation, Smith and Nephew plc, KARL STORZ SE & Co KG, NuVasive Inc., Conmed Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Fracture Fixation Products Market Overview?

Major players operating in the fracture fixation products market are developing next-generation intramedullary nailing systems, to improve surgical outcomes and patient recovery. Next-generation intramedullary nailing systems refer to advanced medical devices used in orthopedic surgery to stabilize and treat fractures within long bones such as the femur and tibia.

How Is The Global Fracture Fixation Products Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Internal Fixation Product, External Fixation Product, Small Bone Fracture Management Products, Other Types

2) By Fracture Location: Upper Extremities, Hip And Pelvis, Lower Extremities

3) By Application: Metallic Fixators, Bio-Absorbable Fixators, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Orthopedic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Fracture Fixation Products Market

North America was the largest region in the fracture fixation products market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fracture fixation products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Fracture Fixation Products Market Definition

Fracture fixation products are medical devices used to stabilize and support broken bones during the healing process. These products help to maintain proper alignment of bone fragments, facilitate healing, and restore function. These products are essential in orthopedic surgery and trauma care, ensuring proper bone healing and recovery of function.

