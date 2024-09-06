Aircraft Engines Market Size Will Hit $158.46 Billion By 2031 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Aircraft Engines Market

The aircraft engine market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by rise in inflight passengers across the globe.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $79.10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $158.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in passenger traffic across the globe, rise in infrastructure investment, efforts by regional government to develop indigenous manufacturing capacities, and extensive R&D efforts taken by the global players are the major driving factors for the growth of the global aircraft engines market. Factors such as increase in passenger traffic across the globe, rise in infrastructure investment, efforts by regional government to develop indigenous manufacturing capacities, and extensive R&D efforts taken by global players to improve operational efficiency of an aircraft engine and reduce overall carbon footprint.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2461 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐅𝐌 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐌𝐓𝐔 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬-𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐒𝐔𝐁𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐈 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐋𝐲𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐈𝐇𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The aircraft engine market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by rise in inflight passengers across the globe, aircraft modernization contracts on commercial as well as military verticals, development of infrastructure related to aviation industry, and R&D practiced by global players to improve fuel efficiency of aircraft engines and reduce overall carbon footprint. The post pandemic situation where individuals across the globe are more inclined toward traveling and returning to their normal routine, aviation industry is experiencing a business surge. The total number of passenger across the globe surged by 65% between January to April 2022, as compared to 2021, followed by increase in airline seat capacity by 32%.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/06a72b8d67495d9ca74d269c3e2ba4ea By engine type the aircraft engine, component, end use, and platform. By engine type, it is categorized into piston & turboprop engine, turbojet engine, turboshaft engine, and turbofan engine. Depending upon component, the aircraft engine market is fragmented into fan, compressor, combustor, turbine, mixer, and nozzle. By end use, it is divided into commercial and military. The platform segment is bifurcated into fixed wing and rotary wing. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2461 Based on engine type, the turbofan engine segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global aircraft engines market size , and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the turbojet engine segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.Based on component, the combustor segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourths of the global aircraft engines market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the compressor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2461 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global aircraft engines market share based on engine type, component, end use, platform, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Electric Aircraft Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-aircraft-market-size-to-reach-23-5-billion-globally-by-2031-at-10-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301794157.html Aircraft Manufacturing Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/04/14/2647226/0/en/Aircraft-Manufacturing-Market-to-Garner-476-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/22/2466995/0/en/Aircraft-Health-Monitoring-System-Market-to-Garner-7-27-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html Aircraft Brake System Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/11/22/2338675/0/en/Aircraft-Brake-System-Market-to-Garner-16-95-Billion-in-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.