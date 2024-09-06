Food Away From Home Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Food Away From Home Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food away from home market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4,436.76 billion in 2023 to $4,639.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fast food industry expansion, cultural shifts, women’s workforce participation, urbanization and demographic changes.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Food Away From Home Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The food away from home market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5,564.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to regulatory environment, economic conditions, culinary exploration, rise of online food delivery and hectic work schedule.

Growth Driver Of The Food Away From Home Market

The growing expansion of fast-food restaurants is expected to propel the growth of the food-away-from-home market going forward. Fast-food restaurants, also referred to as fast food outlets, are a type of restaurant that serves quickly prepared and pre-cooked meals with limited table service. The rise of fast-food restaurants is driven by demand for convenient and diverse dining options, busy lifestyles, and evolving taste preferences. Fast-food restaurants, offering quick and affordable meal options, attract busy individuals and cost-conscious consumers with their value meals and promotions.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Food Away From Home Market Growth?

Key players in the food away from home market include Starbucks Corporation, Compass Group PLC, Sodexo, McDonald's, Aramark, Subway IP LLC, Darden Concepts Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill, Yum Brands, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd., Whataburger, Domino's Pizza.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Food Away From Home Market Size?

Major companies operating in the food away from home market are focused on developing next-generation technology, such as an "AI-first" strategy to enhance efficiency and empower their workforce across their fast-food restaurant chains. The AI-first strategy is a business strategy that prioritizes the integration and optimization of artificial intelligence across all parts of a fast-food chain's operations in order to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and provide better customer experiences.

How Is The Global Food Away From Home Market Segmented?

1) By Type Of Occasion: Entertainment, Travel, Retail, Freestanding

2) By Ownership Type: Independent, Chains

3) By Delivery Model: Dine In, Take Away, Home Delivery

4) By Application: Restaurants, Schools And Colleges, Hotels And Motels, Retail Stores And Vending, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Food Away From Home Market

North America was the largest region in the food away from home market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food away from home market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Food Away From Home Market Definition

Food away from home refers to meals made and consumed outside of one's home, usually in restaurants, cafes, or other dining venues. The main objectives of food away from home are convenience, socialization, and enjoyment, allowing people to try new foods, socialize with others, and enjoy professionally cooked meals without having to cook themselves.

Food Away From Home Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global food away from home market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Food Away From Home Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food away from home market size, food away from home market drivers and trends, food away from home market major players, food away from home competitors' revenues, food away from home market positioning, and food away from home market growth across geographies. The food away from home market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

