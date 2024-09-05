Buala police latest recipient of Crime Prevention Strategy and refresher on Family Violence training

Thirteen officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) from Isabel province are the latest recipients of the Crime Prevention Strategy (CPS) and refreshed Family Violence (FV) training delivered by the Solomon Island Police Support Programme (SIPSP) and RSIPF trainers in Buala last week.

The New Zealand Police, under SIPSP alongside the Provincial Training Officer (PTO), Sergeant John Lokumana and Sergeant Tamaeri Cheong from National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) delivered the training in Buala. A new focus saw staff being trained in the CPS, refreshed mindset and FV.

This training enabled the staff to understand the relationship between the Strategic Direction, the CPS and the work they do each day in their communities. The training was well received with staff saying they enjoyed learning how to apply the skills learnt to prevent crime in their communities.

Supervising Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Isabel Province Inspector Harry Vanosi thanked SIPSP for bringing the CPS and the refreshed Mindset and Family Violence training to the province. It has given him and his staff an opportunity to apply the learnings in their environment.

PPC Vanosi said, “We have heard about this training and it is good to have it delivered to my officers in Isabel who work in a challenging environment with limited resources.”

The refreshed FV training encouraged police officers to take positive steps to ensure victims of FV are well supported and that FV is appropriately addressed.

SIPSP Senior Advisor Terri-Anne Sole said, “The focus is understanding the importance of the CPS and how it should be socialised in the community. It is connecting the ‘Why we do things to ‘How we do it.’ The training was well received and allows the RSIPF to be the best that they can be daily, to ensure communities receive the best service possible from their Police.

The SIPSP and RSIPF partners are well on their way to ensure that RSIPF officers undergo the CPS, FV and Mindset training with training scheduled for Honiara, Makira, Central and Malaita Provinces in the coming months.

Supervising PPC, Inspector Harry Vanosi opening the training in Buala, Isabel province.

NZ Police SIPSP advisor Tony Ngau Chun presenting to the trainers

//End//