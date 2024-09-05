Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Yeast Probiotic Ingredient Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.53 billion in 2023 to $6.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to discovery of probiotic benefits, rise in concerns about antibiotic, research and development, industry adoption and validation, regulatory support and approvals.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $9.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market penetration in developing regions, research and development investments, consumer preference for natural products, regulatory support and guidelines, expansion in livestock production.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9307&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market

Growing demand for eggs and poultry meat is expected to propel the growth of yeast probiotics for animal market going forward. Poultry meat refers to the edible portion of any domesticated avian species, such as chicken, turkey, duck, geese, Japanese quail and guinea fowl. Probiotics are used as an additive in poultry feed, which helps the poultry farm animals disease-free and boosts their immunity to produce more eggs and meat.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yeast-probiotic-ingredient-for-animal-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Test Market Growth?

Key players in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market include Chr. Hansen A/S, Koninklijke DSM N V, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Lallemand Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the yeast probiotic ingredient market for animals are focused on developing technologically advanced products, such as prebiotic fiber, to gain a competitive advantage and expand their customer base. Prebiotic fiber is a specialized fiber technology that promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

How Is the Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Live, Spent, Yeast Derivatives

2) By Genus: Saccharomyces Spp, Kluyveromyces Spp, Other Genera

3) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Pets, Equine

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market

North America was the largest region in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market in 2023. The regions covered in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Definition

The yeast probiotics for the animal feed refer to a live microbial feed additive that enhances the intestinal balance of the host animal. Probiotics are employed in animal feeding and are regarded as growth and health stimulators.

Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market size, yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market drivers and trends, yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market major players, yeast probiotic ingredient for animal competitors' revenues, yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market positioning, and yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market growth across geographies. The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

