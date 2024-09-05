Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.2%

Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wearable heart monitoring devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.19 billion in 2023 to $2.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased focus on preventive healthcare, rise in chronic cardiovascular conditions, miniaturization and wearable design, health and fitness trends, clinical adoption and validation.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wearable heart monitoring devices market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing aging population, rising health consciousness, integration with smartphones and iot, expansion of remote patient monitoring, emphasis on personalized healthcare.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9401&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market

The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is expected to propel the growth of the wearable heart monitoring devices market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases that include abnormalities in the heart such as atrial fibrillation, ventricular fibrillation, and atrioventricular block require long-term monitoring. Patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases would need wearable devices that enable continuous heart monitoring which is very crucial to track the heart rate.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-heart-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the wearable heart monitoring devices market include Medtronic PLC, Royal Philips, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Kinetec Products UK Ltd., Beurer GmbH.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market?

Major companies operating in the wearable heart monitoring devices market are focused on developing innovative products, such as electrocardiogram (ECG) patches, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An electrocardiogram (ECG) patch is a small, wearable device that records the heart's electrical activity.

How Is the Global Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Device Type: Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices

2) By Product Type: Electric Pulse-Based Product, Optical Technology-Based Product

3) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Online Channels, Hypermarkets

4) By Application: Sports And Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the wearable heart monitoring devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the wearable heart rate monitoring devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the wearable heart monitoring devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Market Definition

A wearable heart monitor refers to a personal monitoring device that records and tracks heart rate using an electrical detection band that wraps around the chest. It is primarily used to collect heart rate data while engaging in various types of physical activities and other exercises.

Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global wearable heart monitoring devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Wearable Heart Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wearable heart monitoring devices market size, wearable heart monitoring devices market drivers and trends, wearable heart monitoring devices market major players, wearable heart monitoring devices competitors' revenues, wearable heart monitoring devices market positioning, and wearable heart monitoring devices market growth across geographies. The wearable heart monitoring devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

