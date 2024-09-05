Agriculture Biologicals Testing Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.1%

Agriculture Biologicals Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agriculture biologicals testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.48 billion in 2023 to $2.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising population, rising adoption of agricultural biologicals, increasing awareness of food safety, rising consumption of natural foods, and rising adoption of integrated pest management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agriculture biologicals testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumption of organic food, growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives, increasing demand for high-quality food products, rising use of synthetic chemicals, and growing focus on sustainable soil health management.

Growth Driver Of The Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market

The increasing popularity of organic farming is expected to propel the growth of the agriculture biological testing market going forward. Organic farming is a holistic agricultural approach that uses natural inputs and practices to grow crops and raise livestock. The popularity of organic farming stems from a combination of health, environmental, ethical, and economic factors, reflecting broader societal trends toward sustainable and health-conscious lifestyles. Agricultural biologicals play a significant role in supporting organic farming by providing natural and sustainable solutions to challenges such as pest control, soil fertility, and crop productivity.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Trends?

Key players in the agriculture biologicals testing market include Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, UPL Limited, Bureau Veritas, FMC Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the agriculture biological testing market are focused on developing innovative products such as insecticide/bio fungicide premix to enhance testing processes' accuracy, efficiency, and scalability, ensuring the effective and safe use of biological products in agriculture. An insecticide/bio fungicide premix product combines insecticide and bio fungicide into a single formulation to provide broad-spectrum control of insects and diseases in crops that often contain synthetic and biologically active ingredients and offer multiple modes of action for effective pest management.

How Is The Global Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Biopesticides, Biofertilizers, Biostimulants

2) By Application: Field Support, Regulatory, Analytical

3) By End-User: Biological Product Manufacturers, Government Agencies, Plant Breeders, Outsourced Contract Research Organization

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the agriculture biologicals testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the agriculture biologicals testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Agriculture Biologicals Testing Market Definition

Agricultural biological testing refers to the process of evaluating and assessing the efficacy, safety, and quality of biological products used in agriculture. This testing involves various scientific methodologies to ensure these products meet regulatory standards, are effective in their intended applications, and do not pose risks to the environment, humans, or non-target organisms.

Agriculture Biologicals Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global agriculture biologicals testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Agriculture Biologicals Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agriculture biologicals testing market size, agriculture biologicals testing market drivers and trends, agriculture biologicals testing market major players, agriculture biologicals testing competitors' revenues, agriculture biologicals testing market positioning, and agriculture biologicals testing market growth across geographies. The agriculture biologicals testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

