AI-Driven YouMatch App Raises $1.5M in Funding to Revive Conscious Dating Experience

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouMatch, an innovative AI-driven dating app operating in the rapidly growing Telegram Ecosystem, announced that it has secured $1.5M in a Seed round led by IOI Capital, with participation from angel investors. This makes YouMatch the first Telegram App which publicly announced external investment.











Founded in early 2024, YouMatch.ai redefines the dating landscape by leveraging scientific research to enhance human connections. Based on AI facial decoding technology, YouMatch also integrates well-established psychological tools as Mastern’s DISC model, an instrument to measure dimensions of different personalities and the behavioral responses associated with them. In symbiosis with the latest human-science discoveries it creates a completely unique method.

In recent years, AI facial recognition has established itself as an indispensable technology that made its way to multiple areas, including banking, HR. After accumulating international research and the experience of global corporations, YouMatch advanced AI facial recognition and adapted it to the dating industry, the new way of matchmaking, that transformed the industry - a person first understands himself better and his own personal characteristics, and then consciously enters into acquaintance with the match. Like in popular series about the future of relations, the technology now can implement comprehensive personality analysis, discovering user’s behavioral traits, individual needs, and potential risks just by the shot of a frontal camera. Relying on a compatibility analysis, AI-driven algorithms ensure precise matches that are likely to grow into healthy and harmonious relationships when both partners’ needs are fulfilled. Such a fundamental and conscious approach correlates with Gen Z, often described as open-minded, pragmatic, and socially responsible. They prioritize mindfulness and self-growth and feel tired of superficial swiping.

“With over 400 million users interacting with mini apps on Telegram every month we are excited to provide an infrastructure where people can connect and build relationships moving away from consumerism and obsession with mindless swiping to a deeper personal connection," says Stan Kos, CEO & Founder of YouMatch.ai. “Leveraging sophisticated AI face decoding technologies, YouMatch accurately identifies personality types and key traits, providing a unique and tailored dating experience”, he continues.

The funding will be used to accelerate expansion to Web and Apps, expand its presence in the markets including Europe, US and the MENA region and further drive product development enabling deeper and personalized conscious dating experience.

“For a long time, the dating industry has been waiting for dramatic changes, that the story with swipes and boring long tests is already burning out. YouMatch.ai has built an original product using technology of AI face decoding to solve a modern problem in a thoughtful, ethical way. Its unique matchmaking system brings innovation to the dating space, and we're excited to support them as they scale to new heights”, says Felix Haas, Partner of IOI Capital, “ We believe AI has revolutionized multiple industries, and YouMatch is poised to lead that transformation for online dating”.

IOI Capital - based in Abu Dhabi (UAE) IOI Capital focuses on early-stage investment in startups from GCC Countries, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The company brings together investments and experts in the sphere of strategy, operational efficiency, corporate governance, corporate finance and M&A.



Website: https://youmatch.ai/



