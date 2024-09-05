Contractor working around the clock to complete I-64 bridge project near Montrose Drive

Page Content

Triton Construction Inc. is working around the clock to complete a rehabilitation project on a bridge on Interstate 64 near the Montrose Drive exit.



In June, Triton was awarded a contract for $2.2 million for a rehabilitation and deck overlay project on the Central Avenue overpass bridge, which carries Central Avenue over I-64 near the Montrose Drive exit. Work has been going on at night for several weeks to minimize the impact on the traveling public.



However, some work can only take place during daylight hours. Triton is now working around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible.



Bridge work requires closing the outer eastbound and westbound lanes on I-64. Two lanes remain open in each direction.



The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 20, 2024.​​