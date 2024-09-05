Notice for Class Suspension (2024-09-05 06:15)

MACAU, September 4 - Due to tropical cyclone, by regulation, classes of primary, infant, special education are suspended today. Schools should ensure that their premises are open and arrange for staff to look after the students who have arrived at school until the conditions are safe for them to go home. Classes or educational activities of secondary educaiton are as usual.

