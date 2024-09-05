[Spotlight on Macao’s Prestige] Macao Retains the Title of "Best Convention City (Asia)"

MACAU, September 5 - The M&C Asia Connections, Asia’s premier convention and exhibition matchmaking event, was held in Macao for the first time on 3 to 4 September, during which the M&C Asia Stella Awards ceremony took place.

In 2023, the Macao Special Administrative Region was selected as the "Best Convention City (Asia)". This year, Macao continued to receive this award due to its continuously improving convention and exhibition facilities and capabilities that align with international standards.

Macao's Exhibition Strength and International Platform Advantages Recognised

The M&C Asia Stella Awards is one of the most credible convention and exhibition awards in the Asia-Pacific region. It is voted on by industry professionals, organisers, and individuals closely related to the exhibition industry, recognising excellence within the conference and exhibition sector. This year, the awards were presented in six categories, with a total of 29 awards.

Macao's retention of the "Best Convention City (Asia)" award highlights its exhibition strength and international platform advantages, continuously consolidating and strengthening its position, which is recognised internationally, further showcasing Macao's distinctive edge as an international metropolis.

Industry: Reflecting the SAR Government's Commitment to "1+4" Industrial Diversification

The organising body stated that this award is the best testament to the efforts and pursuit of excellence by Macao's exhibition team.

Industry representatives indicated that the Macao SAR government has been fully committed to developing the exhibition industry over the years. In the "1+4" appropriate economic diversification plan introduced in 2023, the exhibition, trade, and cultural sports industries have been identified as one of the four key industries, fully demonstrating the government's determination and vision.

Central Government's Support for Macao Combined with Hengqin's Unique Advantages

With the support of various Central Government measures benefiting Macao and the collaborative policies with Hengqin, IPIM continues to promote convention and exhibition activities using the "Multi-venue Event" model. They are also optimising services and operations to showcase the advantages of Macao's exhibition industry to international peers, attracting more international conferences to settle in Macao.

Key initiatives of IPIM include: "Macao Conference Ambassadors", “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support", "MICE Bidding and Support Team" and promoting the "MICE² Macao x Hengqin" brand.

In the first half of this year, Macao hosted 702 convention and exhibition activities, an increase of 209 activities compared to the same period last year, representing a growth of over 42%. The 702 activities included 658 conferences, 26 exhibitions, and 18 incentive events, with a total of 479,000 attendees.

Exploring Business Opportunities to Attract More International Conferences to be hosted in Hengqin

The M&C Asia Connections event, organised by Northstar Meetings Group headquartered in Singapore, had the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR as its Destination Partner.

This international exchange event is specifically designed for suppliers and organisers in the exhibition industry in Asia, aimed at building a bridge for information exchange and promoting business opportunities through one-on-one discussions.

Another significant aspect of M&C Asia Connections is the four sessions of nearly six hours of one-on-one business meetings over two days, where 13 Macao and Hengqin enterprises engaged in business discussions with over 30 international exhibition buyers from large companies, associations, and event organisers from Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Concurrent activities also included seminars discussing the latest development trends in the exhibition industry, arrangements for international exhibition buyers to visit large hotel exhibition venues in Macao, and community tours for shopping and consumption. Additionally, there were opportunities for international buyers to explore the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin under the 144-hour visa-free transit policy for foreigners. The packed itinerary allowed international buyers to gain firsthand insights into the specific advantages and characteristics of the exhibition facilities and business environment in both Macao and Hengqin, aiming to attract more international conferences to settle in the region.

Promoting Investment through Conventions and Exhibitions, Opening Doors for Macao's Business Community

Macao's conference and exhibition venues and service providers participating in this event expressed their happiness at seeing a well-known Asian exhibition matchmaking event held in Macao. This event is known for its focus on business matchmaking within the exhibition industry and has traditionally been held in Singapore.

Its arrival in Macao showcases the strength and advantages of Macao's exhibition industry on the international stage. Meanwhile, it leverages the function of "promoting investment through conventions and exhibitions" to engage in business activities with 20 international exhibition buyers via one-on-one discussions related to exhibition companies, travel agencies, associations, and pharmaceutical enterprises. This series of business activities brought opportunities for the Macao exhibition industry to connect with buyers and undertake projects, further opening doors for Macao's business community to "go global".

Introducing International Exhibition Buyers to Macao’s and Hengqin’s Advantages

During the event, IPIM organised 60 international exhibition buyers and overseas exhibitors to visit and explore local communities in Macao. , Aiming to attract more international conferences to settle in the region, they also joined hands with representatives from the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin to lead 40 trade visitors to have an exchange visit to the Co-operation Zone, allowing participants to gain firsthand insights into the specific advantages and characteristics of the exhibition facilities and business environment in both Macao and Hengqin.