Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 7392 and 7393 - UHS East End Sub - Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 7392 and 7393, UHS East End Sub, LLC, Construction and operation of two dual fuel-fired (natural gas with No. 2 fuel oil as back-up) boilers at the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, 1200 Pecan Street SE, Washington DC.

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, proposes to issue Permit Nos. 7392 and 7393 to UHS East End Sub, LLC to construct and operate two (2) AERCO MFC 8000 8 MMBTU/hr dual-fuel boilers (natural gas/No.2 fuel oil) located at Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center at 1200 Pecan Street SE, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Tunde Adelakun, Project Manager, UHS East End Sub, LLC at (678) 308-8349 or [email protected].

The following boilers are to be permitted:

Boiler Identifier Model Natural Gas Rating (MMBTU/hr) No. 2 Fuel Oil Rating (MMBTU/hr) Serial Number Permit Number B-1 AERCO MFC 8000 8 8 100044318 7392 B-2 AERCO MFC 8000 8 8 100043054 7393

Emissions:

The estimated maximum annual emissions from the two (2) 8 MMBTU/hr boilers being proposed:

Potential To Emit (PTE) For Each Proposed Boiler (Tons per Year) Pollutant Boilers Firing On Natural Gas Boilers Firing on No. 2 Fuel Oil† Maximum Emissions Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.26 0.83 0.83 Oxides of Sulfur (SO x ) 0.21 0.05 0.21 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 1.28 3.82 3.82 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.19 0.09 0.19 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.52 1.36 1.36

† Use of No.2 fuel oil has been limited pursuant to 40 CFR 63.11237 to meet the definition of “gas-fired boiler”. These PTE emissions are assuming an annual operating time using No.2 fuel oil of 8760 hours annually (365 days per year, 24 hours per day, maximum output) despite No.2 fuel oil usage only being permitted in the circumstances outlined in Condition III(c) of permits 7392 and 7393 (generally, during natural gas interruptions and for maintenance, testing, and staff training purposes).

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Each of the boilers shall not emit pollutants in excess of those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Boiler Emission Limits per Unit (B-1 and B-2) Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (No. 2 Fuel Oil) (lb/hr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.12 0.31 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.29 0.87 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)1 0.06 0.19 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.05 0.01

1PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from either boiler except that discharges shall be permitted for two (2) minutes during any startup, cleaning, adjustment of combustion or operational controls, or regeneration of emission control equipment, provided that such discharge shall not exceed the following opacities (unaveraged) [20 DCMR 606.1 and 606.2]:

1. When burning exclusively natural gas, twenty percent (20%); and

2. When burning fuel oil or a combination of fuel oil and natural gas, twenty seven percent (27%).

Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from each of the boilers shall not be greater than 0.11 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1]. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibite [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occurs as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after October 7, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.