2024-37 AG NEWS RELEASE – CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED ON WARRANT FOR FAILURE TO REGISTER LOCATION

News Release 2024-37

SEX OFFENDER WHO FAILED TO REGISTER LOCATION ARRESTED

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 4, 2024

HONOLULU – Convicted sex offender Ricardo Blenman was arrested by Honolulu Police on a $15,000 warrant, obtained by special agents assigned to the Attorney General’s Investigations Division – Sex Offender Registration Team.

On Friday, July 19, the Department of the Attorney General alerted the public that Blenman failed to register his address. He was arrested on September 1 for failure to comply with covered sex offender registration requirements and is currently being held at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center.

While stationed in the U.S. Army on O‘ahu in 2018, Blenman was accused of sexually abusing a minor in his care between 2014 and 2017. Blenman was convicted in a military court in 2018 of aggravated sexual contact, assault consummated by battery, administering a drug/intoxicant, and sentenced to three years of imprisonment. Following release from federal prison, Blenman was required to register as a sex offender and provide an update if there is an address change. It was recently discovered that Blenman relocated to O‘ahu in 2021 and failed to register his new address.

Failure to comply with covered sex offender registration requirements is a Class C felony which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

The Arraignment and Plea is scheduled before First Circuit Court Judge Ronald G. Johnson for Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. The case is State v. Ricardo M. Blenman, etc., 1CPC-24-0000978.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The public can view an online directory of Hawaiʻi registered sex offenders and other covered offenders, and sign up for email alerts through the Department’s “Hawai‘i Sex Offender Search” mobile app. Those without a mobile device can also view an online directory of Hawai‘i registered sex offenders and other covered offenders and sign up for email alerts at http://sexoffenders.ehawaii.gov.

Picture courtesy: The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

