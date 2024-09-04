MPD Releases Additional Photos of Suspect Wanted in Weapon Offense, $60,000 Reward for Information

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted for a weapons offense. MPD, FBI, ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service have joined together to offer a reward of up to $60,000 for information in this case.

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers from our Robbery Suppression Unit were canvassing the area of the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast, when they saw a man exit a suspicious vehicle. Officers attempted to make contact with the man, but he fled.

Officers witnessed the man run towards I-295 southbound and jump down from a retaining wall. Moments later, officers were able to see the man place a firearm in a storm drain. The man fled the area on the back of a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle has been identified and located.

During the investigation, officers went to the storm drain to recover the firearm. While one of the officers was attempting to retrieve the firearm as evidence, the gun discharged striking the officer. Other officers immediately began providing care and the officer was transported by the Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter to an area hospital, where he later died. The Metropolitan Police Department asks that you keep the officers’ family in your thoughts and prayers.

Detectives have identified the suspect who discarded the firearm as 27-year-old Tyrell Lamonte Bailey. He is described as 5’6’’ and around 180 lbs. and has tattoos on the entire length of both arms. Bailey is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Previously released photos of Bailey can be seen below:

MPD is releasing new photos of Bailey, which can be seen below:

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to arrest and conviction in this case. In partnership with MPD, the FBI Washington Field Office is offering an additional $20,000, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division is offering an additional $10,000, and the United States Marshals Service is offering an additional $10,000, bringing the total possible reward amount up to $60,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's NIBIN Investigations Unit, which includes agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Marshals Service.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our local and federal partners who assisted us during the response to this incident and for their continued support during the investigation.

CCN: 24132790