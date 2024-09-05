MACAU, September 4 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Yagi"

Update Time: 2024-09-05 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Nighttime on 5th Relatively High "blue" Storm Surge Warning Morning on 5th High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Relatively low to medium

Super Typhoon Yagi located in the northern part of the South China Sea is slowly moving west northwestward, generally heading towards the vicinity areas between the western coast of Guangdong and Hainan Island in the next two days.

It is expected that winds in Macau will gradually strengthen during the daytime, with thunderstorms becoming more frequent. According to the latest forecast track, Yagi will pass within 300 kilometers south of Macao on Friday. Due to the influence of its extensive circulation, the wind force in Macao is expected to rapidly increase at that time, with frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms. Hence, the possibility of issuing the Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 8 on Thursday night is relatively high.

Meanwhile, it is expected that low-lying areas in Macao's inner harbor area may experience flooding of 0.5 meters or less on Friday(6th). The possibility of issuing the Blue Storm Surge Warning is high. Flooding may become more significant if Yagi takes a more northerly path or intensifies significantly. As a result, the possibility of issuing the Yellow Storm Surge Warning cannot be ruled out. The public should pay attention to the latest weather information and take early precautions against winds and flooding.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.