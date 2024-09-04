Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Federal Disaster Assistance For 17 Additional Counties Following Hurricane Beryl

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the federal government has amended the Hurricane Beryl Major Disaster Declaration to include 17 additional Texas counties that are now eligible for reimbursement for permanent work through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program.

“FEMA’s approval of 17 counties that were impacted by Hurricane Beryl is an important step forward to help our communities rebuild and recover,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas continues to work closely with local and federal partners to rebuild any state or local infrastructure that was damaged during this devastating hurricane. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management personnel for their ongoing, tireless efforts to help their fellow Texans in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.”

FEMA approved its Public Assistance program for permanent work in 17 counties, including repairs to public roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and utilities, as well as parks and recreation facilities.

The 17 counties include: Angelina, Calhoun, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Jackson, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, Washington. Texas may request additional counties for federal assistance based on completion of damage assessments in impacted communities.

FEMA has approved its Public Assistance program for certain emergency work, such as emergency protective measures and debris removal, for 67 Texas counties, including the 17 newly approved for the additional components of the program.

The State of Texas continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including: