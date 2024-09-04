Governor Ivey Marks “National Preparedness Month,” Calls on Alabamians to Take Action

MONTGOMERY – As “National Preparedness Month” is recognized throughout September, Governor Kay Ivey marks the date urging all Alabamians to create a plan and be prepared before disaster strikes.

“Alabamians understand that disasters can strike without sufficient warning, and being prepared is the best defense we have,” said Governor Ivey. “During National Preparedness Month, I encourage everyone to take the time to create a plan, gather essential supplies and ensure your family knows what to do in an emergency. A little preparation now can save lives later.”

This year, National Preparedness Month’s theme is “Start a Conversation.” Starting a conversation about preparedness kits, communications, reunification plans, shelters, pets, family members and the hazards you face in your area can help you and your family be more prepared in the face of disaster.

“National Preparedness Month is an opportunity to bring awareness on taking action in making a plan by updating and gathering what you need to keep your family safe during a disaster,” said Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Smitherman. “Alabama is no stranger to Mother Nature’s unpredictable and sometimes harmful effects. While we cannot stop a hurricane, tornado or flash flood, we can take steps to lessen their impact on our lives and better protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

National Preparedness Month is a good time to focus on ensuring access to timely and accurate information and having a Go-Kit with all the essentials you need if you are cut off from basic services.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommend every home have a basic emergency Go-Kit including the following:

-Water and non-perishable food to last for several days

-Cell phone with weather/news apps as well as extra cell phone battery or charger

-Battery-powered or hand-crank radio capable of receiving NOAA Weather Radio alerts as well as local news broadcasts

-Flashlight with extra batteries

-A first aid kit

-Prescription medications and glasses

-Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Equally important, Alabamians should develop and coordinate contingency plans with family and close-by friends if there is a need to evacuate and seek shelter.

“By taking proactive steps today, we can reduce the risks and protect our loved ones and homes in times of crisis. I recommend all Alabamians do their part to remain strong and be prepared for whatever disaster may come our way,” added Governor Ivey.

For additional information on disaster planning, visit www.ready.gov and https://ema.alabama.gov/.

###