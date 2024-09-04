Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Erie County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on August 30, 2024 following an encounter with members of the Orchard Park Police Department (OPPD) in the town of Orchard Park.

At approximately 8:55 p.m. on August 30, OPPD officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Hawthorne Avenue in Orchard Park. When officers arrived, they encountered a man outside who allegedly had a knife in his hand. Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he did not comply. The man allegedly advanced towards the officers with the knife and officers discharged their service weapons in response, striking the man. The man was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.