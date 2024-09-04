Lyon County Disaster Recovery Center to Close on Sept. 7
The Disaster Recovery Center in Lyon County will close permanently on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.
It is located at:
Lyon County
City of Rock Rapids
Forster Community Center 404 1st Ave.
Rock Rapids, IA 51246
Stay in Touch with FEMA
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
