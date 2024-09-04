Lyon County Disaster Recovery Center to Close on Sept. 7

The Disaster Recovery Center in Lyon County will close permanently on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

It is located at:

Lyon County

City of Rock Rapids

Forster Community Center 404 1st Ave.

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

