Calling All California Employers: Harness State Funding for Workforce Training with IPC and ETP

Bannockburn, Illinois, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a global industry association dedicated to its member companies' competitive excellence and financial success, announces a pivotal opportunity for California employers under the Employment Training Panel (ETP) program. This initiative provides significant financial support for customized job skills training, reducing costs and enhancing the competencies of the workforce in today's challenging market.

Why Partner with IPC and ETP?

The collaboration between IPC and ETP offers a host of benefits:

Offset Costs: IPC receives reimbursements from ETP for training expenses, which drastically cuts or even eliminates your training costs.

Flexibility: Employers can select training programs that align perfectly with their workforce needs.

Customization: Tailored training that caters to specific industries and job roles, ensuring relevant and impactful learning experiences.

Who Stands to Gain?

Any employer with one or more full-time employees.

Businesses contributing to the State Unemployment Insurance system.

Particularly small businesses, with 74% of ETP-supported enterprises being small-scale operators.

Maximize Your Business Potential

Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers. Upskill your employees and optimize your operational efficiency without the financial burden. For more information on how IPC and ETP can propel your business forward, please contact Victoria Hawkins, IPC director of workforce grants and funding, at VictoriaHawkins@ipc.org.

Employers are encouraged to act swiftly to leverage this advantageous program and drive business growth through enhanced skills and innovation.

