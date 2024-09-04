Spero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) (Spero), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Sath Shukla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held in New York, NY, September 9th – 11th, 2024. He will also participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at Cantor’s Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, September 17th – 19th, 2024. Details are as follows:



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date: September 10, 2024 Time: 4:00 - 4:30 PM ET Webcast link: Company Presentation Cantor’s Global Healthcare Conference

Analyst Fireside Chat: September 17, 2024 Time: 1:20 - 1:50 PM ET Webcast link: Fireside Chat

The webcasts may also be accessed through Spero’s website on the “Events and Presentations” page (https://www.sperotherapeutics.com/investor-relations). A replay will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and MDR bacterial infections.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shai Biran, PhD

Spero Therapeutics

IR@Sperotherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:

media@sperotherapeutics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.