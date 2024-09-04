Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,069 in the last 365 days.

Spero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) (Spero), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Sath Shukla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held in New York, NY, September 9th – 11th, 2024. He will also participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at Cantor’s Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, September 17th – 19th, 2024. Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: September 10, 2024
Time: 4:00 - 4:30 PM ET
Webcast link: Company Presentation
   
Cantor’s Global Healthcare Conference
Analyst Fireside Chat: September 17, 2024
Time: 1:20 - 1:50 PM ET
Webcast link: Fireside Chat
   

The webcasts may also be accessed through Spero’s website on the “Events and Presentations” page (https://www.sperotherapeutics.com/investor-relations). A replay will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying and developing novel treatments for rare diseases and MDR bacterial infections.
For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shai Biran, PhD
Spero Therapeutics
IR@Sperotherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries:
media@sperotherapeutics.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more