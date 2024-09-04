scPharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 11 at 10:00AM ET. Mr. Tucker will also be meeting with investors that day.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed here or under “News & Events” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Katherine Miranda

scPharmaceuticals Inc., 781-301-6869

kmiranda@scpharma.com

Investors:

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com



