iLearningEngines Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or “ILE”) a leader in AI-powered learning and work automation, today announced that Harish Chidambaran, Chief Executive Officer, and Farhan Naqvi, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York, NY.



A presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.ilearningengines.com/.

About iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading Applied AI platform for learning and work automation. iLearningEngines enables Enterprises to rapidly productize and deploy a wide range of AI applications and use cases (AI Engines) at scale.

iLearningEngines is powered by proprietary vertical specific AI models and data with a flexible No Code AI canvas to drive rapid out-of-the-box deployment while offering low latency and high levels of data security and compliance.

Serving over 1,000 enterprise end customers, iLearningEngines is deployed globally into some of the most demanding vertical markets including Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Public Sector to achieve mission critical outcomes.

For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit: www.ilearningengines.com.

