Delisting of Securities of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.; Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I; PetVivo Holdings, Inc.; Galera Therapeutics, Inc.; Clean Energy Special Situations Corp.; Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp.; AERWINS…

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited; Conn's, Inc.; 2U, Inc.; International Media Acquisition Corp.; Presto Automation, Inc.; and VBI Vaccines, Inc.; from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on March 27, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I’s securities were suspended on April 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. Galera Therapeutics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 4, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. Clean Energy Special Situations Corp.’s securities were suspended on June 11, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on June 12, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of AERWINS Technologies Inc. AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 20, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Biolase, Inc. Biolase, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 20, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of Global Gas Corporation. Global Gas Corporation’s securities were suspended on June 25, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on June 25, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 1, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, preferred stock, warrants, and notes of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 3, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Ideanomics, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 11, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of NexImmune, Inc. NexImmune, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 12, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Shapeways Holdings, Inc. Shapeways Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on July 17, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of QIWI plc. QIWI plc’s securities were suspended on July 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s securities were suspended on July 19, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Conn's, Inc. Conn's, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 6, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of 2U, Inc. 2U, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, rights, and units of International Media Acquisition Corp. International Media Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on August 8, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Presto Automation, Inc. Presto Automation, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 8, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of VBI Vaccines, Inc. VBI Vaccines, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 8, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

