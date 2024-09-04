MDC invites first-time female deer hunters to a free “Doe Camp” mentored hunt in Williamsburg Oct. 12 and 13.

Body

WILLIAMSBURG, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites first-time female deer hunters to learn about hunting safety, deer biology, deer management, and hunting tactics before a free mentored hunt at Prairie Fork Conservation Area.

This event is open to first-time female deer hunters ages 11 and older who have not Telechecked a deer. Participants will be required to attend a Hunter Education certification course on Oct. 11 from 5:30-9:30 p.m., if they are not already Hunter Education Certified. This course will teach participants the basics of hunting safety, conservation, and deer management. Upon completion of the Hunter Education certification course, hunters will be paired with experienced deer hunting mentors and can participate in a managed hunt for antlerless deer on October 12 and 13 in Williamsburg.

“Missouri has a proud history of quality deer hunting,” said MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to those who want to try deer hunting for the first time or might not otherwise have the opportunity.”

Mobility assist “track chairs”, firearms, and hunting equipment will be available for those who need it. Space for this event is limited, and participants must apply to participated by Sept. 18th. To apply, contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov or at (573) 522-4115, ext. 3420.