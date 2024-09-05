SouthWest Transit Achieves Record Breaking Ridership Numbers for 2024 Minnesota State Fair

SouthWest Transit Logo

We’re thrilled that our numbers have grown so much this year while maintaining very high customers satisfaction.” — Erik Hansen, CEO

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SouthWest Transit released preliminary ridership numbers today after a record-breaking week serving the communities of the southwest Twin Cities metro area. After a few years of steady post-COVID growth, service ridership increased 30.1% in 2024 over last year.This year’s ridership marks the third largest in SouthWest Transit history with 100,632 riders. Plus Friday, August 30, marked the highest single day for SouthWest Transit’s service to the Minnesota State Fair with a ridership of 15,712.Surveys provided randomly to riders throughout the days of fair service reflected a 95% satisfaction rating for the State Fair shuttle service and a 96% satisfaction rating of SouthWest Transit overall.“We’re thrilled that our numbers have grown so much this year while maintaining very high customers satisfaction,” said Erik Hansen, CEO.As part of a BOGO (buy one, get one) deal, SouthWest Transit offered a promotion to “buy a State Fair ride ticket and get a Renaissance Festival ride ticket free”, or vice versa. The promotion is now over with the close of the State Fair; however SouthWest Transit is still providing shuttle service for the remaining days of the Renaissance Festival as well as the Gophers, Twins, Vikings, and the Wild & Timberwolves later this year.###About SouthWest TransitSouthWest Transit is an award-winning Transit agency serving the SouthWest Twin Cities area through fixed route transportation, microtransit, and shuttle services. The agency is committed to serving the needs of their customers through diverse and innovative transit solutions that build the community and connect customers from where they are to where they want to go. Visit www.swtransit.org for more information and follow along on LinkedIn (Southwest Transit-MN).

