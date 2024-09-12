CEO of Sabancı Holding to Speak About the Holding's Sustainability Commitments during the 2024 UNGA Week

Mr. Cenk Alper, CEO and Board Member of Sabancı Holding will attend the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) meetings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabancı Holding CEO Mr. Cenk Alper is coming to NYC to announce the Group's Sustainability accomplishments and initiatives, during the UNGA week of September 21st 2024.Sustainability has been an integral part of the Group’s strategy. Sabancı Holding has been the first investment holding in Türkiye to announce a comprehensive nature program as climate and nature are key components for their sustainability commitments. The Group announced its interim 42% GHG emissions reduction target for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 which is quite ambitious given the diverse sectors from building materials to utilities and financial services that the Group operates in. The Group will decrease its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 15% until 2025, as part of its efforts towards 2030. In 2023, the Group has already reduced their consolidated Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 20% and their water consumption by 24% compared to 2021.Mr. Alper will participate and speak at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) The big takeaway is that sustainability has really become a key focus for their businesses, even though the journey hasn’t always been smooth. Mr. Alper pointed out, "Sustainability is now part of the norm, and there’s no going back. We don’t even need to set specific agendas for our executive committee discussions anymore because it’s become a natural part of our growth strategy. Sure, priorities might shift due to geopolitical issues, but our overall direction is clearer than ever. It’s crucial to rebuild trust and restore hope among our stakeholders. I believe we can tackle this challenge together. We’re all learning along the way—sometimes we stumble, but we’re definitely improving our methods. By the end of 2023, we hit 24% of our $5 billion commitment to investments and spending related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and we plan to meet that by 2027. This includes upgrading existing assets to ensure they are resilient to sustainability context and investing in new economy sectors to take advantage of the growing demand at this front. As a group, we’ve boosted our portfolio of SDG related products and services to 1,166 this year, which is a 23% increase from last year. Akbank also surpassed its sustainable finance goal of 200 billion TL in 2023, reaching 226 billion TL and raising its Sustainable Finance Pledge to 800 billion TL. All of this clearly shows how focused our group is on this issue."He added, "At Sabancı Holding, we understand that what benefits our future also benefits our business. In recent years, most of our Group's growth has come from new economy sectors like e-mobility, green energy, climate investments, sustainable finance. We’re working to transform existing core businesses with best-in class approaches, while creating sustainability related adjacencies to them. In fact, every year, 50% of our R&D and innovation programs are linked to the SDGs."About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading conglomerate, is a holding company engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, mainly in the banking, financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies and digital technologies fields. Since 1997, Sabancı Holding has been listed on Borsa Istanbul, Turkish stock exchange. The Sabancı Family jointly controls Sabancı Holding as a majority shareholder, while 50.47% of the Holding’s shares is publicly traded. Sabancı operates in 14 countries across 5 continents, serving more than 40 million customers and providing employment for over 60,000 people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.