[Latest] Global Athletic Footwear Market Size/Share Worth USD 75.5 Billion by 2033 at a 4.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Athletic Footwear Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 46.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 48.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 75.5 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Athletic Footwear Market: Overview

Athletic footwear is more flexible and durable than other sports footwear. The demand for footwear items is being driven by rising fitness trends and rising rates of sports involvement among consumers.

Demand for opulent athletic footwear is influenced by people’s preference for comfort characteristics above footwear prices these days. Businesses in the sports footwear sector employ celebrity endorsements as a means of commercial expansion.

Additionally, businesses employ merger and acquisition tactics to support creative product development and the improvement of distribution facilities. The worldwide athletic footwear business is being shaped by the integration of IoT and digital connectivity technologies in athletic footwear, which aids in measuring an athlete’s fitness activities.

Moreover, need for aerobic footwear is rising along with the number of gyms and fitness centers. As the e-commerce sector grows, more businesses will have the opportunity to offer their goods online, which will increase market demand.

Uncertain fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials, however, cause difficulties in the production process and are expected to limit market expansion. Furthermore, growing rivalry among major firms makes it difficult for new competitors to enter the market and slows down the expansion of the business.

By product type, the running shoes segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Training, competitive running, road running, trail running, track running, and trail running all require running shoes. The variety of running shoes was further investigated according to the most popular sports in each area.

By distribution channel, the online stores segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. This segment offers a specialized shopping experience focused on athletic footwear products.

By end-use Industry, the men’s segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. As men’s interest in athletics increases, women’s footwear is becoming more and more popular, especially in undiscovered areas.

In Asia Pacific, a prominent trend in the Athletic footwear market is the growth in running, fitness, and other sports are becoming more and more popular among the people. Furthermore, the region’s increasing e-commerce penetration, rising disposable income, and growing interest in attending a wide range of sporting events.

Adidas AG is a German athletic apparel and footwear corporation headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 48.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 75.5 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 46.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.9% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-use Industry and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Athletic Footwear market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Athletic Footwear industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Athletic Footwear Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Athletic Footwear Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the Athletic Footwear Market in 2023 with a market share of 41.3% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Asia Pacific’s demand for sports footwear is predicted to be significantly fuelled by rising disposable income and the expansion of e-commerce. The growth of the regional market is being fuelled by participation in multiple athletic events, including the Asian Games, the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the ACC Asia Cup.

For instance, the sports shoe market growth is driven by changing consumer lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and Japanese retail e-commerce. Growing vogue preferences for branded sports shoes spur market expansion in Japan, particularly among youth.

Browse the full “Athletic Footwear Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Sports Shoes, Running and Walking Shoes, Hiking and Backpacking Shoes, Aerobic and Gym Wear Shoes), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Retail Outlets, Department Stores, Online), By End-use Industry (Men, Women, Kids), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/athletic-footwear-market/





List of the prominent players in the Athletic Footwear Market:

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

VF Corporation

Puma SE

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Skechers USA Inc.

Under Armour

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Lotto Sport

Li-Ning Company Limited

ASICS Corporation

Deckers Brands

Columbia Sportswear Company

Fila Fila Korea Ltd.

Brooks Running Company

ECCO Sko A/S

Lanvin

K-Swiss Inc.

Diadora Sport S.p.A.

La Sportiva

Vivobarefoot

Topo Athletic

Hummel International Sport & Leisure A/S

Others

The Athletic Footwear Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Sports Shoes

Running and Walking Shoes

Hiking and Backpacking Shoes

Aerobic and Gym Wear Shoes

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Retail Outlets

Department Stores

Online

By End-use Industry

Men

Women

Kids

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

