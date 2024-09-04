Rebuilding Lake County: Road and bridge projects highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, September 4 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout Illinois



CHICAGO - Highlighting one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that 12 major projects in Lake County are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The projects combined represent a total investment of $74.3 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in Lake County and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the 12 major projects in Lake County, seven are scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the remaining five are anticipated to be completed from late 2024 through 2026.

Illinois 83 from Illinois 120 to Illinois 137 and Atkinson Road intersection reconstruction and new traffic signal installation. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began last summer and is anticipated to be complete this fall.

Illinois 120 at O'Plaine Road traffic signal improvements, channelization and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be complete this fall.

Illinois 137 over Bull Creek culvert repair and replacement. Full closure of Illinois 137 is needed to complete the project, which began in spring and is anticipated to be finished in fall.

U.S. 12 from State Park Road/East Street to Fox Lake Road resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction during construction. The project began in spring and is anticipated to be complete in fall.

Illinois 60 (Townline Road) at Des Plaines River bridge deck resurfacing and bridge joint repairs. One lane will remain open in each direction during construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be complete in fall.

U.S. 41 at Stearns School Road addition of turning lanes and traffic signals. One lane will remain open in each direction during construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be complete in fall.

Illinois 132 from Cleveland Avenue to Central Avenue widening and bridge replacement. One lane will remain open in each direction during construction. The project began in summer 2023 and is anticipated to be complete in fall.

Sheridan Road over Two Creeks culvert repairs. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2026 and be completed in fall 2026.

U.S. 41 at Illinois 176 (Rockland Road) pump station, ADA improvements and storm sewers. Daily lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 and be completed in fall 2026.

Illinois 22 from U.S. 14 (Northwest Highway) to U.S. 12 resurfacing and ADA improvements. The project is anticipated to begin in late summer and be completed this fall. Expect intermittent lane closures. Daily lane closures are needed.

Illinois 59 at Metra's Milwaukee District North Line and Rollins Road deck resurfacing and bridge joint repairs. One lane will remain open in each direction during construction. The project is anticipated to begin in late summer and be completed this fall.

U.S. 12 (Rand Road)/Illinois 59 from Illinois 120 to south of Old Rand Road and at Case Road channelization, new shoulders and rumble strip installation and drainage improvements. The project is anticipated to begin summer 2025 and be completed in fall 2026. Daily lane closures are needed.

"Investments in our infrastructure are investments in our commitment to make Illinois the best state to live," said state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen (D-Libertyville). "The twelve projects headed to Lake County will make our communities safer, easier to commute to and from work and will create good paying jobs, which is a win for residents in the 31st District."





"Smoothing roads and securing bridges is a smart use of taxpayer dollars that prioritizes safety, creates good-paying jobs and makes it easier for everyone in our community to get around," said state Rep. Laura Faver Dias (D-Grayslake). "For years, Rebuild Illinois has been strengthening Illinois' infrastructure, and I'm glad to see that practice continue."





"Investing in our roads and bridges is not just a core function of government, it helps us get to work, pick up our kids from school and get the sick to a hospital," said state Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). "Our community will continue to reap the benefits of Rebuild Illinois now that we have dedicated the funds necessary to keep our roads safe for future decades."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in Lake County that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."