F&G's online course is the fast-track for hunter education

For people interested in hunting this fall who have not taken a hunter education course, it’s not too late. By completing an online course, students can fast-track their hunter education and be ready to hunt.

Idaho Fish and Game’s online hunter education course costs $24.50 and is open to students who are at least 9 years old. The online course can be taken on almost any device — tablet, smartphone or desktop — and is self-paced. It can be completed in one sitting or a little at a time over several days. You can sign up for an online course at https://www.hunter-ed.com/idaho/.

There are also in-person courses scheduled. Check out Fish and Game's Hunter Education webpage here to check availability.

Students will receive their hunter education certificate and have all the tools to be responsible, safe, ethical hunters.

“That certificate is a ticket to a lifetime of hunting opportunities and memories, both in Idaho and around the country,” said Brenda Beckley, Fish and Game hunter and angler recruitment manager. “With our online courses and field days, you still have time to fast-track your hunter education and start making those memories this fall.”