Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive engineering service provider market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $149.96 billion in 2023 to $162.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of automotive markets, globalization of industries, changing consumer preferences towards sustainability, growth of urban areas, and growing emphasis on vehicle safety features.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive engineering service provider market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $222.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stricter emission norms and safety regulations, focus on efficiency and lean manufacturing practices, adoption of industry 4.0 principles, increasing awareness of environmental impact, and rise of electric vehicles.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market

The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to propel the growth of the automotive engineering service provider market going forward. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are technologies that assist drivers with the safe operation of a vehicle, using automated technology such as sensors and cameras to detect nearby obstacles or driver errors and respond accordingly. The demand for ADAS is rising due to increasing regulatory mandates for safety features, consumer interest in accident-reducing technologies, and the potential for ADAS to enable autonomous vehicle capabilities. Automotive engineering service providers contribute to developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) by offering specialized expertise and technology solutions to enhance vehicle safety and automation.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive engineering service provider market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., Capgemini Technology Services Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Alten Group, Intertek Group plc, AVL LIST GmbH, FEV GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Size?

Major companies operating in the automotive engineering service provider market are focusing on developing connected service technology to better serve customers. Connected services technology refers to the ability of vehicles to connect to the internet and cloud-based services, enabling remote monitoring, control, and access to vehicle data and functionalities through mobile apps and digital platforms.

How Is The Global Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Engine, Chassis, Transmission, Car And Body In White (BIW), Seating Systems, Cooling And Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Interior And Exterior Trims, Other Services

2) By Module Type: Intelligent Power Module (IPM), Power Integrated Module (PIM)

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler

4) By Application: Mechanical, Electrical And Electronics, Software, Safety

5) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Automotive Component Suppliers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive engineering service provider market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive engineering service provider market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Engineering Service Provider Market Definition

Automotive engineering service providers are companies that offer comprehensive services spanning powertrain development, vehicle safety, emissions testing, and more to assist original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturers in conceiving, designing, and producing advanced vehicles. These service providers are important in catalyzing innovation, driving cost optimization, and ensuring regulatory compliance for the automotive industry.

