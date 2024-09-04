Pixalate Reveals Q2 2024 Global Ad Fraud (IVT) Benchmarks for Mobile Apps: $1.28 Billion Spent on Ad Fraud & Invalid Traffic (IVT) Across Mobile Apps in the Google Play and Apple App Stores; IVT Reaches 20%

Pixalate’s research into Q2 2024 global invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in open programmatic mobile in-app advertising reveals an overall IVT rate of 20% (+10% YoY); Google Play Store apps had a higher ad fraud (IVT rate) at 24.7% versus Apple App Store apps at 19%; APAC had the highest mobile in-app IVT rate in Q2 2024 (29.4%)

London, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Global Mobile App Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on mobile apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Pixalate also released Connected TV (CTV), desktop and mobile web, and region-specific versions of the report, including North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM.



Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 5.4 million active mobile apps and over 63 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q2 2024 to compile this research. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across mobile apps by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), by country, app-ads.txt files, and additional breakdowns.



Key Findings



IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile Apps

In Q2 2024, the global mobile app IVT rate in the open programmatic mobile in-app ad marketplace was 20% , accounting for an estimated $1.28 billion in estimated ad spend on ad fraud and IVT

, accounting for an estimated in estimated ad spend on ad fraud and IVT The APAC region was the most impacted by mobile in-app IVT in Q2 2024 at 29.4% Indonesia was most impact by high mobile app IVT traffic at a rate of 35%

North America’s mobile app IVT rate (16.8%) was among the lowest global IVT rates in Q2 2024, down from 20% in Q1 2024

Google Play Store apps saw higher mobile IVT rates (24.7%) vs. Apple App Store (19%) in Q2 2024





About Pixalate



Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q2 2024 Mobile App Invalid Traffic Benchmarks Report (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

