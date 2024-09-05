Lampadabra®: the first luminaire where the user is the Architect™

Lampadabra Geyser Lampadabra Red heart Funky building luminaire

Using play bricks, the user can design and adapt a consumer's product according to style, mood and new ideas

Brick Your Light™. You are the Architect of your luminaire.™” — Orcham

EVIAN LES BAINS, HAUTE SAVOIE, FRANCE, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orcham SAS company is launching the first luminaire "where the user is the Architect", i.e. he builds the lampshade himself using Lego®-type or compatible play bricks, giving free rein to his inspiration for shapes, sizes and colors.

Named Lampadabra®, this luminaire was presented for the first time on August 23 and 30, 2024 at the Marché des Créateurs in Evian Les Bains, France.

During these two highly entertaining sessions, the audience's many interactions led to unexpected creations and passionate comments: "I'm going to take out my pieces again!", "it's really for the whole family", "perfect for my office during long online conferences" or "a Minecraft®, but in real life!".

"The concept was simple," explains its creator Fabrice Pin, "but it took many prototypes to come up with a lamp base with a sober, high-quality design that facilitates assembly, but above all showcases the creation. This game for adults, part utilitarian object, part evolving sculpture and part ephemeral art, revives our creativity and is the source of discussions at home or in the office".

Lampadabra® will be available in 3 finishes and will be delivered with a complete set of less common transparent bricks for immediate use.

Orcham SAS will be launching a crowdfunding campaign end of September to raise the means of production and have the first units available for Christmas.

Future "architects" and interested partners, industrials or distributors, are invited to leave messages and comments: https://orcham.com/en/lampadabra/

Lampadabra, Lego and Minecraft are registered trademarks of their respective owners. Orcham SAS has no connection with Lego® or Minecraft®.

Two boats on a stormy sea. Lampadabra stop motion

