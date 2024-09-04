The Recording Academy Announces 2024 Class of New Members, Including Christian Anderson, aka Trust'N

Anderson announced the selection via his Instagram @trustn.

Lost Boy Entertainment LLC's Cofounder Christian Anderson aka Trust'N Joined The 2024 Recording Academy Class Of New Elects.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Recording Academy, known for hosting the prestigious Grammy Awards, has announced its 2024 class of new members. Among the talented and diverse group of artists and industry professionals is Christian Anderson, more famously known as " Trust'N " or "The Lost Boy." This announcement marks a major milestone in Anderson's professional career and solidifies his place in the music industry as grammy voting member.At just 15 years old, Anderson began his journey in the music industry, writing and producing his own music. His passion and dedication to his craft led him to found Lost Boy Entertainment LLC, a renowned PR and digital marketing firm. With Anderson at the helm, Lost Boy Entertainment LLC has retained a stacked list of Fortune 500 clients, famous influencers, and some of today's top musicians.Now, as a member of the Grammy Academy, Anderson expressed his gratitude and excitement for this achievement. He stated, "Being a part of the Recording Academy is a dream come true. I am honored to be recognized for my contributions to the music industry and to be among such talented and respected individuals." Anderson also shared his plans to leverage this milestone to further his career and continue making an impact in the music world. Anderson's journey from a young musician to a Grammy Academy member is an inspiration to aspiring artists and a reminder of the power of hard work and determination.The Recording Academy's 2024 class of new members showcases the organization's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the music industry. The Academy's President and CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., stated, "We are thrilled to welcome such a talented and diverse group of new members to the Recording Academy. Each member brings a unique perspective and skill set that will contribute to the growth and evolution of the music industry."The Recording Academy's announcement of its 2024 class of new members, including Anderson (Trust'N), is a testament to the organization's dedication to recognizing and supporting talented individuals in the music industry.

