An Arizona Father’s Loss Inspires a New Entrepreneurial Venture: Heartitude

Heartitude founder, Bruce Petillo, and his son, Christian.

Heartitude: The quality of treating each person with kindness, compassion, and empathy. A new model for businesses, communities, and people to amplify good.

Heartitude puts a name to the acts of kindness, compassion, and empathy we crave to experience as human beings.” — Bruce Petillo, Founder, Heartitude

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartitude ™, a Benefit Corporation, announced its official launch today. Founded by Bruce Petillo, Heartitude is a new kind of company, purpose-built to foster connections between people, communities, and businesses and transform the world one heartfelt interaction at a time.What does Heartitude mean? The quality of treating each person with kindness, compassion, and empathy by leading, living and loving from the heart."You can tell when something comes from the heart," said Bruce Petillo, founder of Heartitude. "When you lead, live, and love from the heart, it has greater impact because it's genuine. Heartitude puts a name to the acts of kindness, compassion, and empathy we crave to experience as human beings."Heartitude's mission is to spotlight stories about genuine goodness and create a platform for giving anchored by the idea that promoting a culture of kindness, compassion, and empathy can transform lives and communities while helping organizations meaningfully achieve their philanthropic goals. The Heartitude story began in 2021 when Bruce's 15-year-old son, Christian, died in tragic circumstances. Petillo's personal experience of loss and grief involved a journey of self-discovery that led him to the concept of Heartitude."There are two things I know to be true without a doubt," said Petillo. "First, being human means you will experience heartache, loss, and grief at some point. Second, kindness, compassion, and empathy are the surest way to heal - whether you receive it or go give it."Go Give It™ is Heartitude's motto and a daily call to action to encounter everyone with kindness, compassion, and empathy.How can you Go Give It? Share your stories of Heartitude highlights inspiring stories of individuals, communities, and businesses that embody kindness, compassion, and empathy. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to share and inspire others to contribute to a culture of giving and support.Wear your Heartitude on your sleeve. Each item in the Heartitude store symbolizes kindness, compassion, and empathy. Heartitude gear is designed to inspire while turning merch into a movement , with 25-100% of net proceeds from each purchase donated to charitable causes, including mental health, food banks, pediatric illnesses, military veterans, and other causes that amplify good. Wearing your Heartitude not only supports those in need but also inspires a culture of giving and community support."Since Christian died, I have often told people I wish they could see through my eyes and experience the clarity I have found about the power of kindness, compassion, and empathy," said Petillo. "I have been to depths no parent would ever want to go and emerged with a belief in Heartitude. It's a way to re-frame the dark moments we all experience and let Heartitude shine through to impact our lives, communities, and workplaces positively."For more information about Heartitude and how to get involved, visit Heartitude.com and join for free.

