WISeKey Subsidiary WISeSAT Announces the Signing of a Proof of Concept Agreement with Tránsitos y Transportes Logísticos S.L. for its WISeTruck IoT Sensors and Tracking Platform





Algeciras, Spain, Geneva, Switzerland - September 4, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, together with its subsidiary WISeSAT.Space (“WISeSAT”) and strategic partner Avant IoT, today announced the signing of a Proof of Concept agreement with Transitos y Transportes Logísticos S.L. (“Transportes Logísticos S.L.”) for its innovative WISeTruck project, leveraging WISeContainer IoT platform and sensors for advancement in the transportion space. The strategic agreement with Transportes Logísticos S.L., a leading transportation and logistics company, marks a significant step towards digitizing and improving efficiency in transport operations.

An Agreement for Innovation and Efficiency

As part of the agreement, Transportes Logísticos S.L. is committed to equip its entire fleet of trucks and platforms with WISeContainer IoT sensors. These advanced sensors will enable a substantial improvement in the traceability and tracking of both vehicles and drivers, optimizing the quality of the services offered.

Benefits for Transportes Logísticos S.L. and its Customers

The implementation of WISeTruck technology provides multiple benefits for Transportes Logísticos S.L. and its customers. By equipping its vehicles with state-of-the-art IoT sensors, the company will be able to:

Optimize traceability and tracking: Real-time monitoring of the location and condition of vehicles and goods, improving operational efficiency and reducing the risk of losses.

Real-time monitoring of the location and condition of vehicles and goods, improving operational efficiency and reducing the risk of losses. Ensuring the quality of the goods: Continuous supervision of the transport conditions, ensuring that the products are transported in optimal conditions.

Continuous supervision of the transport conditions, ensuring that the products are transported in optimal conditions. Increase safety and efficiency: Control and monitoring of driver behavior, promoting safe driving practices and reducing the risk of accidents, among other parameters.

Control and monitoring of driver behavior, promoting safe driving practices and reducing the risk of accidents, among other parameters. Prevention of vandalism or theft, with early warning, monitoring and even direct action and intervention on vehicles remotely, if necessary.

Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

This project is a sign of Tránsitos y Transportes Logísticos S.L.'s commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service.

“We are excited about this collaboration with WISeSAT, as it will allow us to offer an even more secure and efficient service to our customers,” commented Ana María Díaz, COO of Tránsitos y Transportes Logísticos S.L.

Carlos Moreno VP Corporate Alliances & Partnerships at WISeSAT added, “This agreement is a perfect example of how IoT technology can transform the transportation industry, bringing greater safety, efficiency and quality of service.”

About WISeSAT.Space

WISeSat AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people.

For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About Transitos y Transportes Logísticos

Transitos y Transportes Logísticos is a team of professionals passionate about their work in logistics, so relevant and changing in recent years that linked to a business group with more than 130 years offers guarantees and solvency for the development of its operations at national and international level with a wide range of services, own fleet of trucks, platforms, containers and loading equipment and ability to manage multimodal transport and all customs management.

About AvantIoT

AvantIoT is a native IoT company with 360 services. We design and manufacture secure IoT hardware, software and firmware. Providing intermediation services in engineering services and technological development and innovation applied to productive activities. Development, industrialization, manufacturing and commercialization of systems and elements of logistics, mobility and the Internet of Things in general.

Contact:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com

Katie Murphy

Tel: +1 212 836-9612 / kmurphy@equityny.com Transitos y Transportes Logísticos

Ana María Díaz

COO

bcopano@bernardinoabad.es



AvantIoT

Ignacio Moldes

CIO

ignacio.moldes@avantiot.io





