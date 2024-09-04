Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Launches 38th Consecutive Season as the Exclusive Primetime Network Radio Partner of the NFL

2024 Season Coverage Kicks Off September 5 when the Defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens



Includes First Ever NFL Game to be Played in São Paulo, Brazil, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers on September 6

Westwood One’s NFL Primetime Game Broadcasts Available to Fans on Westwoodonesports.com, Affiliated Stations’ Primary Digital Platforms, NFL+ and the NFL App

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One, the largest audio network in the U.S., will provide exclusive play-by-play coverage of the National Football League’s entire primetime regular season as well as every postseason game, marking the 38th consecutive season that Westwood One is the exclusive network radio partner of the NFL. This will be the 52nd time that the network will broadcast the Super Bowl to a national audience.

Westwood One Sports will provide play-by-play coverage of the NFL’s 2024 national regular season primetime games including Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Sunday Night Football plus Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Christmas Day, NFL International Games, and the entire postseason including the Wild Card and Divisional Playoffs, and the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games. Westwood One’s coverage will culminate on Sunday, February 9 with Super Bowl LIX, live from New Orleans.

Westwood One’s coverage of the 2024 NFL regular season will begin September 5 at NFL Kickoff presented by YouTube TV, when the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens. On Friday, September 6, Westwood One will cover the first ever NFL Game to be played in São Paulo, Brazil. The weekly Sunday night schedule begins September 8, when the Detroit Lions host the New York Giants. Monday Night Football starts September 9, when the Jets play the San Francisco 49ers. Thursday Night Football debuts September 12 when the Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins. Coverage kicks off at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Kevin Harlan, three-time NSMA Sportscaster of the Year, and Hall of Fame Quarterback and NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner will once again be the lead broadcast crew, calling the Kickoff Game, Monday Night Football and Super Bowl LIX for the network. This will be Harlan’s 15th full season behind the Westwood One microphone and Warner’s 11th season as an analyst for the network.

Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic will be the primary announcers for Sunday Night Football, while Ian Eagle returns as the main play-by-play voice for Thursday Night Football. Kevin Kugler will broadcast select Thursday night games as well. Analysts for Thursday Night Football this season will include three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, two-time NFL Coach of the Year Ron Rivera, and former NFL Offensive Lineman Ross Tucker. Tom McCarthy, John Sadak, JP Shadrick, and Jason Benetti will also serve as play-by-play announcers. Other game analysts this season will include Hall of Famer James Lofton as well as former NFL players Mike Mayock, Ryan Harris, Ryan Leaf, and Derek Rackley.

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen returns to anchor the pregame and halftime shows for Monday Night Football. Scott Graham will once again host the remaining games in the national radio package.

In addition to live game coverage, Westwood One Sports will also offer the weekly features NFL Insider, NFL Preview, and NFL Fantasy Forecast.

Where to Listen

Millions of passionate listeners and football fans will be able to hear Westwood One Sports’ NFL broadcasts this season on approximately 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, streamed on westwoodonesports.com and affiliated stations’ primary digital platforms outside of the Club’s immediate 100-mile proximity, and via the NFL App. Coverage will also be available on SiriusXM and NFL+.

